A health worker in protective gear rests at the entrance to a residential compound currently under Covid-19 quarantine in Shanghai, China, 14 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A policeman in protective gear guards the entrance to a residential compound currently under Covid-19 quarantine in Shanghai, China, 14 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

President Xi Jinping Thursday said scientific measures and strict adherence to the “zero-covid” policy were needed to minimize the pandemic impact on China's socio-economic development.

Xi chaired a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee, which consists of the senior-most Communist Party leaders in the backdrop of new virus spreads that have piled up an unprecedented number of infections since the Wuhan outbreak more than two years ago in China.

“More effective measures should be taken to achieve maximum effect in prevention and control with minimum cost, and to reduce the impact on socio-economic development as much as possible,” the official Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying in the meeting.

(...)