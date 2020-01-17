China's president began a historic visit to Myanmar Friday aimed at boosting the construction of large infrastructure projects, as Naypidaw cozies up the neighboring superpower distancing itself from the West due to criticism over the country’s persecution of its Rohingya minority.
Xi Jinping, the first Chinese president to travel to Myanmar in two decades, arrived at noon and was received at the airport by local authorities and greeted by residents who waved the flags of both countries as the Chinese delegation traveled through the streets of the capital. EFE-EPA