Hundreds of Rohingya refugees enter Bangladesh from Budichong, Myanmar through the Palongkhali border in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 09 October 2017, after crossing the Naf river. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the welcome ceremony for the Belt and Road Forum, at the International Conference Center in Yanqi Lake, north of Beijing, China, 15 May 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KENZABURO FUKUHARA / POOL

Myanmar President Win Myint (C-L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (C-R) review a honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the presidential house in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) waits for the arrival of Chinese President Xi at the presidential house in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar President Win Myint (R) talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) during their meeting at the presidential house in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

China's president began a historic visit to Myanmar Friday aimed at boosting the construction of large infrastructure projects, as Naypidaw cozies up the neighboring superpower distancing itself from the West due to criticism over the country’s persecution of its Rohingya minority.

Xi Jinping, the first Chinese president to travel to Myanmar in two decades, arrived at noon and was received at the airport by local authorities and greeted by residents who waved the flags of both countries as the Chinese delegation traveled through the streets of the capital. EFE-EPA