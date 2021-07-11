US Secretary of Treasury Janet L. Yellen holds a press conference during the G20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Venice, northeastern Italy, 11 July 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA

The United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Sunday said she was confident that the US would fully approve the global multinational tax scheme by spring of 2020.

On Saturday, G20 finance ministers gathered for a summit in Venice, Italy, gave their backing to the two-pillar tax scheme, which firstly seeks to re-allocate taxation rights over multinational companies based on where they operate regardless of legal domicile and secondly envisages a global 15% minimum tax rate to put on floor under competition. EFE

lsc/jt