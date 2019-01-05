A protester dressed as a 'Marianne' - the French Republic's national symbol - joins a protest during a 'Yellow Vests' march in front of the Opera, in Paris, France, 05 January 2019. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A protester wears a yellow vest with a slogan reading 'Unemployed walk !' during a 'Yellow Vests' protest march on the Champs Elysees boulevard, in Paris, France, 05 January 2019. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Protesters gather for a 'Yellow Vests' protest march on the Champs Elysees boulevard, in Paris, France, 05 January 2019. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Protesters demonstrate near the Opera during a 'Yellow Vests' protest in Paris, France, 05 January 2019. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Yellow vest protesters have taken to the streets in cities across France for an eighth Saturday running.

Images captured by an epa-efe photojournalist in Paris showed protesters, wearing the high-visibility jackets that gave rise to the name of the "gilets jaunes" movement, gathering with flares and brandishing French flags on the city's iconic Champs-Élysées avenue.

Protest action was set to take place in various parts of the capital over the course of the day.

Protesters also blocked roads across the nation from early Saturday, as they have done so in previous weeks.

The N20 in Foix, near the border with Spain, the A7 highway through the southern city of Montpelier, the A7 between Valence and Avignon and the A89 to the west of Lyon were all affected by the action, according to the national center for road information Bisón Futé.

The movement has sparked the biggest social crisis in France since President Emmanuel Macron took office in May 2017.

Over 4,000 riot police officers have been deployed across the country.

On Friday, 18 yellow vest protesters were arrested in the eastern department of Saône-et-Loire after they tried to block access to warehouses belonging to online retail giant Amazon.

Regional authorities said in a statement those arrested had thrown stones at law enforcement officers, injuring one of them on the foot.