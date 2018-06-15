A column of Yemeni government forces and vehicles take a position on the outskirts of the western port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, June 14, 2018.EFE- EPA/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

Sudanese forces fighting alongside the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen gather near the outskirts of the western port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, June 12, 2018. EFE- EPA/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

Yemeni forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition take position during an attack on the port city of Hodeidah, on the outskirts of Hodeidah, Yemen, June 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/ NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

Yemeni forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition take position during an assault on the port city of Hodeidah, on the outskirts of Hodeidah, Yemen, June13, 2018. EFE-EPA/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

Yemen government forces, supported by the Saudi-backed Arab coalition on Friday were on the verge of taking Hudaydah's airport (West) according to military sources contacted by EFE.

Yemenite troops from the 1st Brigade continued advancing from the Northwest towards the Red Sea's Houthi rebel bastion and seaport.

On Thursday, government forces conquered the nearby coastal region of Al Manzar, a strategic enclave in rebel hands since 2014, according to military sources speaking off-the-record to EFE.

On Friday morning, violent clashes continued unabated and according to witnesses who spoke to EFE, Saudi-backed, Sunni-Arab coalition bombed Iranian-backed, Shia Houthi rebel positions, East of Hudaydah's airport.

Residents reported seeing a number of ambulances taking casualties to nearby hospitals.

Day three of the Hudaydah's offensive continued on the first day of the Eid-al Fitr Festivity which concludes Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

Some 70 percent of all rebel Houthi military and civilian supplies arrive through Hudaydah.

On Thursday, the United Nations requested the port remained open to allow the entry of humanitarian relief supplies for the 600,000 civilians trapped inside the besieged city.

Since 2014, Yemen remains immersed in a bloody civil war after Houthi rebels occupied both its capital Sana'a and its Northern and Western regions. The conflict intensified in Mar. 2015, when the Saudi backed-Arab coalition intervened in Yemen with United States approval.