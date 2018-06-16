Conflict-affected Yemenis hold their empty plates as they wait to receive a meal at an orphanage in Sana'a, Yemen, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition take position during an attack on the port city of Hodeidah, on the outskirts of Hodeidah, Yemen, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

A member of Yemeni government forces fires a heavy machine gun during an offensive against Houthi positions on the outskirts of the western port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

Yemen government forces have taken Hudaydah's international airport from Houthi rebels, military sources said Saturday.

Yemen's military said in a statement that the armed forces, backed by the Saudi Arabia-led alliance, have liberated Hudaydah International Airport from the Houthi militias, who are backed by Iran.

This development took place on the fourth day of an offensive to seize the strategic city, located on the Red Sea coast with its port as one of the main entry points for essential supplies to the country, which is suffering the most pressing humanitarian crisis in the world, according to the United Nations.

The military units have begun to clear the airfield of mines and explosive devices planted by the rebels, the army said.

However, Houthi spokesperson Mohamed Abdel Salam said in a message on Twitter that the withdrawal of his fighters was part of a tactical strategy, and as a consequence, the mercenaries entered the airport.

He added that his fighters have captured 36 soldiers loyal to the internationally-backed Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is now in the coastal city of Aden, the government's provisional capital.

Military and medical sources told EFE that more than 300 personnel belonging to both the Houthis and Yemeni forces have been killed in the last two days of the offensive, while more than 550 were injured.

Residents of the area told EFE that they have heard explosions and shots since Saturday morning in the airfield to the south of the city, 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the port of Hudaydah, the second largest in the country after the port of Aden.

They added that the government forces have continued to forge ahead after the airport was captured in order to take control of the southern entrance of the city, where violent clashes were ongoing.

According to the residents, both sides made a safe corridor for 4,000 al-Manzar neighborhood inhabitants after a woman and a man were killed and another 30 injured in clashes.

Since late 2014, Yemen remains immersed in a bloody civil war, after Houthi rebels seized both its capital Sana'a and its northern and western regions.

The conflict intensified in March 2015 when the Saudi Arabia-led alliance intervened in Yemen.