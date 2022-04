A monitor (L) shows the Japanese yen exchange rate against the US dollar at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo, Japan, 19 April 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Employees of a foreign exchange trading company work as a monitor (L) shows the Japanese yen exchange rate against the US dollar in Tokyo, Japan, 19 April 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Japanese yen continued its devaluation trend against the United States dollar Tuesday and stood at a new low since May 2002, an evolution again branded as "undesirable" by Japan’s government in the context of global inflation.

The dollar was bought Tuesday in the Tokyo market in the upper-middle zone of 127 yen, which had not happened for almost two decades and maintains the sustained fall in the Japanese currency since the beginning of March. EFE