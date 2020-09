Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) presents Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (R) flowers after Suga was elected as new head of Japan's ruling party during the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election in Tokyo, Japan, 14 September 2020. EFE-EPA/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL

Japan’s ruling party elected Yoshihide Suga as its new leader Monday, a preliminary step for him to become prime minister in the coming days, replacing Shinzo Abe, who resigned for health reasons.

Suga, 71, has been Abe's right-hand man in the administration that began in 2012. He will lead the Liberal Democratic Party until September 2021 to complete the term that Abe left incomplete due to his resignation, announced Aug. 28. EFE-EPA

