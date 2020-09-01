A combined photograph shows (L-R) Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, LDP policy chief and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Japan, 01 September 2020. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Escorted by security personel and reporters, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (C) arrives at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 01 September 2020. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japan's ruling has agreed on a system to elect its new leader that, in principle, benefits government spokesperon Yoshihide Suga to replace outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVES

Japan's ruling party on Tuesday decided to elect its new leader at a reduced convention, elevating the chances of current Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga succeeding Shinzo Abe as prime minister, and signifying a continuation of his predecessor's policies.

The decision was taken at a session of the general council of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which under Abe's leadership has been ruling Japan uninterruptedly since 2012 and which currently enjoys a comfortable majority in the Diet (Parliament). EFE-EPA