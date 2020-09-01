Japan's ruling party on Tuesday decided to elect its new leader at a reduced convention, elevating the chances of current Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga succeeding Shinzo Abe as prime minister, and signifying a continuation of his predecessor's policies.
The decision was taken at a session of the general council of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which under Abe's leadership has been ruling Japan uninterruptedly since 2012 and which currently enjoys a comfortable majority in the Diet (Parliament). EFE-EPA