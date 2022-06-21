A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) greeting US actor Ben Stiller (L), UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, during a meeting in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 20 June 2022 (issued 21 June 2022). EFE-EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) with US actor Ben Stiller (R), UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, during a meeting in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 20 June 2022 (issued 21 June 2022). EFE-EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Hollywood actor Ben Stiller during the latter's visit to Ukraine as the United Nations refugee agency's goodwill ambassador.

"You are my hero. What you have done, (...) it's really inspiring," the actor, director and screenwriter told the Ukrainian president during an event to mark the World Refugee Day late on Monday.

The "Zoolander" actor said he was impressed with how Zelenskyy had led the country and its citizens, and underlined how the leader left behind his comedy career for it, akin to his own professional trajectory.

(...)