Cuban-Americans attend to a demonstration to support the protesters in Cuba, in front of the Cuban restaurant Versailles in Miami, Florida, USA, 11 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

As they did in 2016 to celebrate the death of Fidel Castro, thousands of jubilant Cubans took to the streets in Miami, this time in support of the popular protests that broke out across Cuba, which they see as an opportunity for the change they have longed for for more than 60 years.

Sunday's rare protests, the largest in Cuba since August 1994, came as the country battles a serious economic and health crisis, with the pandemic out of control and a severe shortage of food, medicine and other essentials, in addition to long power outages.

"It's over," the main phrase of the chorus of "Patria y Vida" (Homeland and Life), the anthem of those who want change in Cuba, was sung by the crowd that overran Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana, promising to remain on the street for as long as the protests last on the island.

"You are not alone" was the other slogan of the night.

