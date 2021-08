Supporters of Zambian presidential candidate for the opposition party United Party for National Development (UPND) Hakainde Hichilema celebrate in Lusaka, Zambia, 15 August 2021. EPA-EFE/STR QUALITY REPEAT

Supporters of Zambian presidential candidate for the opposition party United Party for National Development (UPND) Hakainde Hichilema celebrate in Lusaka, Zambia 15 August 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

Zambia's opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has won the southern African country’s presidential elections, defeating incumbent Edgar Lungu by more than a million votes, the electoral commission confirmed Monday.

Esau Chulu, the commission’s chairman, said in a televised speech that Hichilema has garnered more than 2.8 million votes against Lungu’s 1.8 million.EFE

