Zara-owner Inditex suspends operations of its over 500 stores in Russia

Spanish retail giant Inditex, which owns fashion brands such as Zara, Bershka and Pull&Bear, announced Saturday it was “temporarily suspending” its operations in Russia, where it has over 500 stores.

The company said both physical stores and online channels would be suspended in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. EFE



otp/mp