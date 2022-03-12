A Ukrainian serviceman holds a cross with sign 'Soldier Moroz Kiril Volodimirovich. Everlasting memory' during a funeral ceremony of three Ukrainian soldiers killed in fighting with Russian forces, in Lviv, Ukraine, 09 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MYKOLA TYS

A Ukrainian soldier shows the burned documents of a Russian soldier, at the checkpoint, at the frontline in Irpin town, Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 10 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ukrainian servicemen and family members during a funeral ceremony of three Ukrainian soldiers killed in fighting with Russian forces, in Lviv, Ukraine, 09 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MYKOLA TYS

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since Russia launched its invasion but claimed losses among Russian ranks had been“colossal.”

The president said during a conference of international journalists that 12,000 Russian servicemen had been killed since the invasion began, although these figures could not be independently verified.

It was the first time that Zelenskyy gave a public tally of the number of Ukrainian servicemen killed in action, according to the local news agency Unian.

(...)