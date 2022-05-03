Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov of "blaming the Jewish people for Nazi crimes" and said that Russia "has forgotten all the lessons of World War II".

In a speech published early Tuesday morning, Zelenskyy said that "Russia's foreign minister said openly and without hesitation that the biggest anti-Semites were supposedly among the Jews themselves. And that Hitler supposedly had Jewish blood."

"How could this be said on the eve of the anniversary of the victory over Nazism? These words mean that Russia's top diplomat is blaming the Jewish people for Nazi crimes. There are no words," Zelenskyy said.

(...)