A killed civilian woman lies on the ground next to a car, in Bucha, the town which was retaken by the Ukrainian army, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivering an address in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 03 April 2022 (issued 04 April 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Residents walk past destroyed Russian military machinery on the street, in Bucha, the town which was retaken by the Ukrainian army, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ukraine's president on Thursday accused Russia of removing dead bodies from the streets and homes of occupied cities to try to hide evidence of war crimes.

In his early morning message, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had "information that the Russian troops have changed their tactics and are trying to remove the killed people from the streets and the basements of the occupied territory."

"This is just an attempt to hide the evidence and nothing more. But they will not succeed because they killed a lot. Responsibility cannot be avoided," he added.

(...)