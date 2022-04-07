Ukraine's president on Thursday accused Russia of removing dead bodies from the streets and homes of occupied cities to try to hide evidence of war crimes.
In his early morning message, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had "information that the Russian troops have changed their tactics and are trying to remove the killed people from the streets and the basements of the occupied territory."
"This is just an attempt to hide the evidence and nothing more. But they will not succeed because they killed a lot. Responsibility cannot be avoided," he added.
(...)