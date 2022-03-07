A third round of peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow ended with “small positive developments” regarding humanitarian corridors on Monday, a top aide to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Mykhailo Podolyak made the announcement in a video shared to his official Twitter page following the conclusion of the latest round of talks in Belarus, near the Polish border.
Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky told the TASS news agency that Moscow’s terms had still not been met during the talks but that humanitarian corridors should begin to function on Tuesday.
(...)