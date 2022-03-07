Residents wait for an evacuation minibus after fleeing from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 07 March 2022.EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Ukrainian military member takes position as residents flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 07 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The head of the Russian delegation, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky (2-R) speaks to the media as other delegation members Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov (3-R) and Chairman of the Russian State Duma International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky (R) attended ahead of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire negotiations, at an undisclosed location in the Brest region, Belarus, 02 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MAXIM GUCHEK / BelTA / HANDOUT

Refugees from Mariupol cross the border of Ukraine and Russia at the border crossing Veselo-Voznesenka in the Rostov region, Russia, 07 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ARKADY BUDNITSKY

A third round of peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow ended with “small positive developments” regarding humanitarian corridors on Monday, a top aide to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Mykhailo Podolyak made the announcement in a video shared to his official Twitter page following the conclusion of the latest round of talks in Belarus, near the Polish border.

Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky told the TASS news agency that Moscow’s terms had still not been met during the talks but that humanitarian corridors should begin to function on Tuesday.

(...)