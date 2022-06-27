G7 leaders (L-R) US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz listen to Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski (on the screen) speak via video conference during their summit at Elmau Castle in Kruen, Germany.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday called on G7 leaders to provide anti-aircraft defense systems, reconstruction aid and a strategy to work around Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea which has blocked Ukrainian exports of grain and triggered a global food crisis.

Zelenskyy’s video address during a closed door session opened the second day of the Group of Seven Summit in the southern German town of Elmau, during which leaders are expected to push for new sanctions against Russia.

The Ukrainian president – in addition to calling for more sanctions against Moscow – urged the leaders of the G7 to support Kyiv with determination and said the war must end before winter.

(...)