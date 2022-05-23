Wladimir Klitschko (R), Ukrainian former professional boxer and businessman, his brother Vitali Klitschko (C), Mayor of Kyiv and also a former professional boxer, and Prime Minister of Liechtenstein Daniel Risch (L), attend the opening plenary session of the 51st annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 23 May 2022. EFE/EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers an address via videolink during the opening plenary session of the 51st annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 23 May 2022. EFE/EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers an address via videolink during the opening plenary session of the 51st annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 23 May 2022. EFE/EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Monday for “maximum sanctions” against the Kremlin and for all foreign companies to withdraw from Russia and transfer their operations to Ukraine.

“We offer the world the chance to set a precedent for what happens if you try to destroy a neighbor,” Zelenskyy told attendees at the World Economic Forum in Davos via videoconference.

The president urged business leaders at the WEF to withdraw from Russia and its “bloody interests” and welcomed them to move to the Ukrainian market, where they would support the reinstatement of freedom.

(...)