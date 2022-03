A still image taken from a handout video released by the UK Parliament shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing via video-link the House of Commons about the situation in Ukraine, in London, Britain, 08 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for fresh talks to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine and urged Russia to limit its losses in a message published on Saturday.

In the 10-minute video posted to his official Telegram account, Zelenskyy said it was time for meaningful peace and security negotiations.

"It's time to meet. Time to talk. It's time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. EFE