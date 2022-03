Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky remotely addresses the opening session of the Doha Forum at Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel in Doha, Qatar, 26 March 2022. EFE-EPA/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday called for the international institutions to be reformed after their failure to prevent Russia's invasion of his country that began over a month ago.

“We need a real reform of international institutions so that a country cannot do whatever it wants," Zelenskyy said during an address via video link to the Doha Forum...