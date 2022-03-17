Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday rebuked Germany for prioritizing the economy and the supply of Russian gas, while warning that Moscow is “building a new wall” in Europe with its invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy, who has been addressing several western nations’ parliaments in a bid to boost military support for his country’s defense against Russia, told the German Bundestag that his administration had warned Berlin that “Nord Stream 2 was a weapon,” referring to the lucrative pipeline deal Germany signed to import gas directly from Russia, bypassing Ukraine.
The project was suspended in the wake of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion which was launched on February 24.
"We could see your willingness to continue to do business with Russia and now we're in the middle of the cold war. And again this is something you have failed to see," Zelenskyy said after receiving a standing ovation from MPs.
"You're still protecting yourself behind a wall that does not make it possible for you to see what we are going through," he said.
