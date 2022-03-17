Berlin (Germany), 17/03/2022.- The national flag of the Ukraine (C) waves in front of the Reichstag building on the occasion of the video address of the Ukrainian President to the German parliament in Berlin, Germany, 17 March 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the German parliamentarians after Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. (Alemania, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Berlin (Germany), 17/03/2022.- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (on screen) delivers a video address to the German parliament in Berlin, Germany, 17 March 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the German parliamentarians after Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. (Alemania, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Berlin (Germany), 17/03/2022.- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz listens to the video address of the Ukrainian President at the German parliament in Berlin, Germany, 17 March 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the German parliamentarians after Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. (Alemania, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Berlin (Germany), 17/03/2022.- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (on screen) delivers a video address to the German parliament in Berlin, Germany, 17 March 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the German parliamentarians after Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. (Alemania, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday rebuked Germany for prioritizing the economy and the supply of Russian gas, while warning that Moscow is “building a new wall” in Europe with its invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, who has been addressing several western nations’ parliaments in a bid to boost military support for his country’s defense against Russia, told the German Bundestag that his administration had warned Berlin that “Nord Stream 2 was a weapon,” referring to the lucrative pipeline deal Germany signed to import gas directly from Russia, bypassing Ukraine.

The project was suspended in the wake of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion which was launched on February 24.

"We could see your willingness to continue to do business with Russia and now we're in the middle of the cold war. And again this is something you have failed to see," Zelenskyy said after receiving a standing ovation from MPs.

"You're still protecting yourself behind a wall that does not make it possible for you to see what we are going through," he said.

(...)