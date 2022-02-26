The Ukrainian army was clashing with Russian forces in the streets of Kyiv on Saturday, while the mayor's office urged residents of the capital to be cautious and to remain calm.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who on Friday said he was Russia’s “number one target”, has rejected offers from the United States to leave the country and remains in his post.
In New York, Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine, while China abstained, as more members of the international community joined the political, economic and social sanctions against Russia.
