A turret of burned Russian tank is left abandoned after the Ukrainian army attacked it the previous day near the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 25 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

A soldier's lifeless body lies next to a burnt Russian APC after the Ukrainian army attacked it the previous day near the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 25 February 2022. EFE-EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya (top L) addresses a United Nations Security Council meeting where members voted on a resolution intended to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand the withdrawal of all Russian troops at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 25 February 2022. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Kiev (Ukraine), 26/02/2022.- An Ukrainian firefighter fighst with the fire on a high-rise apartment block which was hit by shelling in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in the Donbass with the aim, as he put it, of demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine, as well as bringing to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, explosions are heard in many cities, including Kiev. (Incendio, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kiev (Ukraine), 26/02/2022.- A high-rise apartment block which was hit by shelling in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in the Donbass with the aim, as he put it, of demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine, as well as bringing to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, explosions are heard in many cities, including Kiev. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kiev (Ukraine), 23/02/2022.- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with President of Poland Andrzej Duda and President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda at the Mariinsky Palace in Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine, 23 February 2022. Andrzej Duda and Gitanas Nauseda arrived in Ukraine with a working visit to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid escalation on the Ukraine-Russian border crisis. (Lituania, Polonia, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kiev (Ukraine), 26/02/2022.- A man stands on the road near a high-rise apartment block which was hit by shelling in Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine, 26 February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in the Donbass with the aim, as he put it, of demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine, as well as bringing to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, explosions are heard in many cities, including Kiev. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kiev (Ukraine), 26/02/2022.- Smoke rises on a high-rise apartment block which was hit by shelling in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in the Donbass with the aim, as he put it, of demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine, as well as bringing to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, explosions are heard in many cities, including Kiev. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kiev (Ukraine), 25/02/2022.- A general view of an empty street in Kiev, Ukraine, 25 February 2022. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on 24 February, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, explosions are heard in many cities, including Kiev. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

The Ukrainian army was clashing with Russian forces in the streets of Kyiv on Saturday, while the mayor's office urged residents of the capital to be cautious and to remain calm.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who on Friday said he was Russia’s “number one target”, has rejected offers from the United States to leave the country and remains in his post.

In New York, Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine, while China abstained, as more members of the international community joined the political, economic and social sanctions against Russia.

