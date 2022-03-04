Destroyed cars are seen next to residential buildings damaged by heavy shelling in Irpin city, Kyiv (Kiev) province, Ukraine, 03 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi attends a press conference during a IAEA Board of Governors meeting on the situation in Ukraine at the IAEA headquarters of the UN seat in Vienna, Austria, 02 March 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A still image taken from a handout video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on 03 March 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky making a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ukraine's leader demanded Europe "wake up" and help his country avert a nuclear catastrophe after a fire broke out at the continent's largest power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Friday as it came under attack by Russian forces.

The fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was announced early in the morning by Dmitry Orlov, the mayor of nearby town Energodar, who wrote on Telegram that it was 'a result of continuous enemy shelling of buildings."

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service said on Telegram that "radiation and fire safety conditions at nuclear power plants are within normal limits" and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said there has been no change reported in radiation levels at the site and that the fire has not affected essential equipment.

However, the threat of disaster led Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to post a video message to social media demanding that "Europe must wake up now."

"The largest nuclear station in Europe is on fire. Right now Russian tanks are shelling nuclear units. Those are the tank that have thermal vision, so they know where they are shelling," he said.

