A still image taken from a handout video released by the UK Parliament shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing via video-link the House of Commons about the situation in Ukraine, in London, Britain, 08 March 2022. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy borrowed from a famous speech by British war-time leader Winston Churchill on Tuesday as he told lawmakers in the United Kingdom’s House of Commons that Ukraine would not surrender to the Russian invasion.

Members of the UK’s lower chamber of parliament, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, gave a standing ovation as Zelenskyy tuned in via video link to become the first foreign leader to address the Commons directly.

“We will not give up and we shall not lose (...) We will fight to the end at the sea, in the air, we will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost. We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets,” Zelenskyy said, paraphrasing Churchill's iconic, World War II-era address.

