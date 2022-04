Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez (c), listens to the intervention by videoconference of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies.EFE/ Chema Moya

Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez speaks after the intervention by videoconference of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies. EFE/ Chema Moya

The plenary session of the Congress of Deputies applauds the President of Ukraine, Volodymir Zelenskyy, who appears by videoconference before the lower house at the unanimous request of all parliamentary groups.-EFE/ Chema Moya

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday made reference to the Spanish Civil War-era bombing of Guernica in his appeal to the Spanish parliament for stronger action against Russia.

The Ukrainian leader delivered a speech to Spanish lawmakers shortly after his address to the United Nations Security Council. EFE

