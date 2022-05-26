A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with his cabinet and visiting parliamentary delegations, among them from Switzerland, Romania and North Macedonia in the parliament building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 27 April 2022. EPA-EFE/UKRANIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/FILE

Ukraine's president has rejected a proposal by some Western politicians, including former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, to cede territories to Russia in order to achieve peace.

"No matter what the Russian state does, there is always someone who says: 'let's take its interests into account,'" Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Wednesday.

"This year in Davos it was heard again. Despite thousands of Russian missiles hitting Ukraine. Despite tens of thousands of Ukrainians killed. Despite Bucha and Mariupol, etc. Despite the destroyed cities. And despite the 'filtration camps' built by the Russian state, in which they kill, torture, rape and humiliate like on a conveyor belt," he added.