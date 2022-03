(Update 1: Adds more quotes and alters headline and lede)

Several women working on the manufacture of a camouflage net for the Ukrainian Army, in the city of Odessa, Ukraine, 05 March 2022. EFE-EPA/Maria Senovilla

Volunteers place the material to weave camouflage nets on a 15-meter wooden frame, in Odessa, Ukraine, 05 March 2022. EFE-EPA/Maria Senovilla

A Ukrainian girl helps weave a camouflage net for the Ukrainian Army, in Odessa, Ukraine, 05 March 2022. EFE-EPA/Maria Senovilla

Molotov cocktails freshly prepared by a group of volunteers in the city of Odessa, Ukraine, 05 March 2022. EFE-EPA/Maria Senovilla

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday denounced Russian plans to bomb the southern Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odessa and the destruction of a western airport hit by eight Russian missiles.

“They are preparing to bomb Odessa. Odessa!” the Ukrainian president said in a video message. EFE

io/ta/mp