Russian paratroopers have landed in Kharkiv where deadly street battles erupted, while Russian troops made advances in the south on the seventh day of an invasion that Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday aimed to erase his country’s history.
Russian military attacks on Ukraine’s second-largest city, near the Russian border, killed 21 civilians and injured 112 others overnight, the regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said in a Telegram post, adding that Russian forces had attacked a military hospital.
Renewed Russian shelling on Wednesday morning struck several buildings, including a university, and killed four people, emergency services said.
Kharkiv, a largely-Russian speaking city, has a population of around 1.4 million.
(...)