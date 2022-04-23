Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that he will meet here Sunday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

"I don't think this is a secret that people from the US are coming to us tomorrow, State Secretary Mr. Blinken and the Defense Secretary (Lloyd Austin) who are coming to us," Zelenskyy told a news conference in an underground subway station in Kyiv.

"We will be expecting, when the security will allow, the president of the United States to come and to talk to us," the Ukrainian leader added.

Washington said nothing Saturday about an impending visit to Kyiv by Blinken and Austin, who would be the highest-ranking US officials to travel to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

(...)