A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with his cabinet and visiting parliamentary delegations, among them from Switzerland, Romania and North Macedonia in the parliament building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 27 April 2022. EPA-EFE/UKRANIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

Ukraine will soon celebrate two Victory Days, while Russians will have none left after they lose the war, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the 77th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II on Monday.

In the address published on his website, Zelenskyy said his country would defeat Russia in the ongoing conflict that arose after Moscow invaded Ukraine in late February.

“Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine. And someone will not have even one left. We won then. We will win now, too!” the Ukrainian leader said. EFE