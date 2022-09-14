Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the joint press conference with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei after their meeting at Mariinsky palace in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 25 July 2022. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the newly recaptured town Izyum in the northeastern Kharkiv region, local media reported Wednesday.

Zelenskyy took part in a ceremony that saw the Ukrainian flag hoisted in Izyum and greeted soldiers participating in the counteroffensive against Russian forces.

The ceremony, attended by high-ranking army officials, kicked off with a minute of silence in honor of fallen soldiers.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian ministry of defense said that more than 300 towns in the northeastern region have been liberated, adding that Russian forces had almost retreated from Izyum.

(...)