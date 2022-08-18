A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) welcoming Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) in Lviv, Ukraine, 18 August 2022. EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) welcoming UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) in Lviv, Ukraine, 18 August 2022. EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday asked United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres to guarantee a demilitarized zone around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

“This deliberate terror on the part of the aggressor can have global catastrophic consequences for the whole world,” Zelenskyy said during a meeting with Guterres in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

“Therefore, the UN must ensure the security of this strategic object, its demilitarization and complete liberation from Russian troops,” he stressed.

(...)