Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday asked United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres to guarantee a demilitarized zone around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
“This deliberate terror on the part of the aggressor can have global catastrophic consequences for the whole world,” Zelenskyy said during a meeting with Guterres in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
“Therefore, the UN must ensure the security of this strategic object, its demilitarization and complete liberation from Russian troops,” he stressed.
