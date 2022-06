NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg (L), and Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (R), welcome US President, Joe Biden (C), on the first day of the NATO Summit at IFEMA Convention Center, in Madrid, Spain, 29 June 2022. Some 40 world leaders attend the summit, running from 29 to 30 June, focused on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Spain hosts the event to mark the 40th anniversary of its accession to NATO. EFE/ Juanjo Martin

Several leaders prepare for posing for a family photo during the first day of the NATO Summit at IFEMA Convention Center, in Madrid, Spain, 29 June 2022. Some 40 world leaders attend the summit, running from 29 to 30 June, focused on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Spain hosts the event to mark the 40th anniversary of its accession to NATO. EFE/Brais Lorenzo

Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenski (on the screen), delivers a speech as he attends by video conference in a meeting during the first day of the NATO Summit at IFEMA Convention Center, in Madrid, Spain, 29 June 2022. Some 40 world leaders attend the summit, running from 29 to 30 June, focused on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Spain hosts the event to mark the 40th anniversary of its accession to NATO. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Zelenskyy urges Nato to be 'courageous', send more weapons to Ukraine

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday urged Nato leaders to be “extremely courageous” in confronting Russia’s aggression and to provide his country with more weapons.

Zelenskyy was addressing a council of heads of state and government at a major Nato summit being held in Madrid.

"With an extremely aggressive Kremlin the world needs an extremely courageous Alliance," he said by videoconference.

