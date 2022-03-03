People leave the damaged Kharkiv regional administration building in the aftermath of a shelling in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, 01 March 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

People clear the rubble outside the damaged Kharkiv regional administration building in the aftermath of a shelling in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, 01 March 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said Ukraine would be rebuilt after the war and demanded that Russia pay compensation to cover the costs of the damage caused by its invasion.

“We will restore every house, every street, every city,” Zelenskyy said in a televised address to the nation.

“And we are telling Russia — learn the words 'reparations' and 'contributions'. You will pay back fully to us for what you've done against our state, against every single Ukrainian." EFE



