Russia is plotting a new migration crisis in African and Asian countries that are dependent on grain imports from Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Thursday.

“For a long time, the world underestimated the importance of Ukraine and our warnings. Russia knew that a destabilized Ukraine would have consequences for the whole world,” he said in a videoconference speech at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) meeting in Paris.

“That is why Russia wants to be in control of Ukraine,” he added.

