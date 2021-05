A file photo shows Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane reacting during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC at Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 27 April 2021 (re-issued 27 May 2021). EFE/ Juanjo Martin

Zinedine Zidane said he is leaving Real Madrid due to the club’s lack of confidence and not because he was “tired of coaching”.

In an open letter published on Monday in AS, the French coach explains his decision to leave the team and draws a tense relationship with the team executives after winning three Champions League and two LaLiga titles.EFE

