A file photo shows Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane reacting during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC at Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 27 April 2021 (re-issued 27 May 2021). Real Madrid has announced, 27 May 2021, the resignation of the team's head coach Zinedine Zidane who has decided to leave the team after a season without titles. EFE/ Juanjo Martin

Zinedine Zidane has decided to step down as Real Madrid coach, the club confirmed on Thursday.

In a brief statement, Real said Zidane is “one of the great icons of the club.”

“We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid,” the statement said.

Zidane, who won the Champions League for Real as a player in 2002, returned to manage the club in 2015 after taking over from Carlo Ancelotti.

He then led Real to three more Champions League victories in four years, presiding over one of the most successful eras in the club’s history, before stepping down at the end of the 2018 season.