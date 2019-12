A person sleeps on a mattress on the floor at a ward of Karanda Mission Hospital, situated about 200 km north of Harare, between Mount Darwin and Chimhanda, Zimbabwe, 09 December 2019. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

A woman enters the compound of Karanda Mission Hospital, situated about 200 km north of Harare, between Mount Darwin and Chimhanda, Zimbabwe, 09 December 2019. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

A patient is wheeled in a bed at Karanda Mission Hospital, situated about 200 km north of Harare, between Mount Darwin and Chimhanda, Zimbabwe, 09 December 2019. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

A nurse takes blood from a patient at Karanda Mission Hospital, situated about 200 km north of Harare, between Mount Darwin and Chimhanda, Zimbabwe, 09 December 2019. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

Patients in a ward at Karanda Mission Hospital, situated about 200 km north of Harare, between Mount Darwin and Chimhanda, Zimbabwe, 09 December 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Patients in a ward at Karanda Mission Hospital, situated about 200 km north of Harare, between Mount Darwin and Chimhanda, Zimbabwe, 09 December 2019. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

A patient sits on a mattress on the floor at a ward of Karanda Mission Hospital, situated about 200 km north of Harare, between Mount Darwin and Chimhanda, Zimbabwe, 09 December 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Patients wait to be attended to at Karanda Mission Hospital, situated about 200 km north of Harare, between Mount Darwin and Chimhanda, Zimbabwe, 09 December 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

As the economic situation continues to decline in Zimbabwe, the health care system has been crippled by a months-long doctor's strike to demand higher wages.

On 3 September doctors in the African country declared incapacitation and put down their tools after the Zimbabwe Hospitals Doctors' Association sent a letter to the government saying health professionals were unable to continue working unless changes to wages and working conditions were made.