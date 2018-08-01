A man who was shot in the back by a live round fired by the Zimbabwean Army lies on the ground bleeding during a protest against the vote count in Harare, Zimbabwe, 01 August 2018. EPA/YESHIEL PANCHIA

A man is bandaged after being wounded by a live round fired by the Zimbabwean Army during a protest against the vote count in Harare, Zimbabwe, 01 August 2018. EPA/YESHIEL PANCHIA ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A protester is hit in the face with a water cannon outside of the gates of the ZImbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) during a protest against polling results in Harare, Zimbabwe, 01 August 2018. EPA/YESHIEL PANCHIA

Zimbabwe's army and police forces clashed in the streets of the capital Harare on Wednesday with opponents protesting an alleged fraud in a recent presidential election.

The protests came after the main opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa and his supporters in the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) declared victory in Monday's election.

Hundreds of supporters of MDC, whose main stronghold is in Harare, gathered before the building where the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is set to announce the provisional results and protested, alleging that the elections had been rigged and that Chamisa was the true winner.

Police anti-riot units responded with tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters, before closing the doors of the enclosure to prevent protesters from entering and deployed soldiers in another area of the city.

An epa-efe photojournalist at the scene said he saw a man lying on the ground, bleeding out after apparently being shot in the back.

The source said soldiers moved on those who tried to offer first aid to the man who was shot, and it was unclear whether the man survived.

Zimbabwean media outlets reported that the soldiers were armed with live ammunition to scare off the protesters, while journalists reported the military had demanded that those of them who were nearby turn off their cameras.

During the protests, supporters of the opposition threw stones at the hotel that houses the ZEC and the headquarters of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) and set fire to a bus.

Chamisa and incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa, the ex-vice president who was brought to power in a 2017 military coup, are the two main presidential candidates in the country's first presidential election in 37 years that does not feature the ousted former leader, Robert Mugabe.

"At this crucial time, I call on everyone to desist from provocative declarations and statements," Mnangagwa tweeted.

"We must all demonstrate patience and maturity, and act in a way that puts our people and their safety first. Now is the time for responsibility and above all, peace," the incumbent president added.

Tensions in Zimbabwe, especially in the capital, had been increasing since Tuesday, the day after the elections after the ZEC refused to announce the provisional results of the presidential elections and published only those of the legislative ones.

Chamisa published several messages on his Twitter account stating that, according to the parallel voting count of the MDC, he won the election.

The opposition coalition has raised doubts about the transparency of the electoral process and accused the ZEC of being partial in favor of ZANU-PF and of voluntarily delaying the declaration of results.

For its part, ZEC has not yet published data related to the presidential election, claiming that the representatives of the 23 candidates had not yet verified all the results, a legal requirement prior to the announcement of the electoral victor.