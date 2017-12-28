Constantino Chiwenga takes the oath of office as he is sworn in as one of the country's two vice presidents at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Zimbabwe's former army commander, who recently led a military takeover that saw the former president ousted, was sworn in Thursday as one of the African country's vice presidents, as seen by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

Former general Constantino Chiwenga was sworn into office as joint vice president alongside Kembo Mohadi, the former minister of national security who following the takeover in Nov. was named minister of defense, security and war veterans.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's palace in the capital Harare.

According to critics, Chiwenga's appointment as vice president was considered a reward for his role in getting Robert Mugabe to step down after 37 years in power.

Chiwenga resigned from his position as head of the army days after Mugabe removed himself as president on Nov. 21, paving the way for Mnangagwa, ex-vice president under Mugabe, to become Zimbabwe's new president.