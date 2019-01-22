An armed soldier on a street near a fuel station in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/STF

Zimbabwe's president Tuesday vowed that any members of the security forces involved in violence during recent deadly protests would be punished after he cut short a foreign tour.

Unrest broke out last week after President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to hike fuel prices, leaving at least 12 people dead, hundreds injured and over 700 arrested.

"Violence or misconduct by our security forces is unacceptable and a betrayal of the new Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa said in a post to Twitter.

"Chaos and insubordination will not be tolerated. Misconduct will be investigated. If required, heads will roll," he added.

Mnangagwa said protesters had also been violent, attacking and looting police stations.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions called for a three-day strike starting Jan. 14 after the government decided to increase the price of gasoline to $3.31 for a liter from $1.38 and hiked diesel from $1.45 to $3.11.

Payment could be made in promissory notes issued by the authorities due to a shortage of United States dollars, which are commonly-used in the country.

Economists have said the increase made sense, although it could cause other commodities' prices to increase further.

The country's main trade unions said the government's decision was going to be a hard blow for workers and the average Zimbabwean.

Mnangagwa was on a visit to Europe and central Asia, and had later been scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, but cut his trip short.