A video still provided by Netflix that shows Mesoamerican warrior princess Maya (voiced by Zoe Saldaña) in a scene from the upcoming animated fantasy television miniseries "Maya and the Three," which is scheduled to premiere on 22 October 2021. EFE/Netflix

Zoe Saldaña: 'Maya and the Three' protagonist challenges old establishment

A Mesoamerican warrior princess refuses to conform to her society's traditional gender roles in "Maya and the Three," an upcoming Netflix animated fantasy television miniseries set in an exuberant and magical pre-Columbian world.

"Maya is challenging the old establishment," Zoe Saldaña, the 43-year-old American actress that gives voice to that character, said in an interview with Efe.

She is one of numerous prominent Hollywood figures involved in this English- and Spanish-language project, which also features Rita Moreno, Diego Luna, Gael Garcia Bernal, Kate del Castillo and Isabela Merced as voice actors.

(...)