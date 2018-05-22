The founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg is welcomed by EP President Antonio Tajani (not pictured) at the European Parliament ahead of an hearing at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Hoslet

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized Tuesday in the European Parliament for the leaks of user data to Cambridge Analytica, information which could have affected the Brexit referendum and Donald Trump's US election victory, and admitted that the social media outlet has not done enough to protect European users' privacy.

"It's ... become clear over the last couple of years that we haven't done enough to prevent the tools we've built from being used for harm as well," Zuckerberg admitted in Brussels before leaders of the European Parliament, including the body's president, Antonio Tajani.

The social network mogul voluntarily went before the EU parliament to provide an explanation for the massive leak of user data to Cambridge Analytica weeks after being obligated to appear before the US Senate to answer lawmakers' questions on the matter.

Zuckerberg's appearance behind closed doors ultimately could be followed live on the Internet after criticism by groups like the Greens, the Social Democrats, the European United Left and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe.

"Whether it's fake news, foreign interference in elections or developers misusing people's information, we didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibilities. That was a mistake, and I'm sorry," said Zuckerberg, echoing his remarks before the US Senate.

The businessman told European officials that he and his firm are committed to keeping Facebook users' data safe, adding that the firm will make changes to its platform to guarantee it.

Before Zuckerberg's comments, Tajani noted that in May 2019 European elections will be held in which more than 440 million citizens will be eligible to vote and he expressed the hope that all those votes would be freely cast without interference.

The Italian politician said that the Cambridge Analytica case is "alarming" and Europeans deserve a complete and detailed explanation of what occurred.

Zuckerberg's statement comes three days before tough new EU data protection rules will be implemented whereby firms may be fined up to 4 percent of their global earnings for violations.