Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium (L) in action against Manuel Fernandes of Portugal (R) during the International Friendly soccer match between Belgium and Portugal at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Goncalo Guedes of Portugal (L) in action against Marouane Fellaini of Belgium (R) during the International Friendly soccer match between Belgium and Portugal at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Portugal's head coach Fernando Santos reacts during the International Friendly soccer match between Belgium and Portugal at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Gelson Martins of Portugal (L) in action against Marouane Fellaini of Belgium (R) during the International Friendly soccer match between Belgium and Portugal at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Belgium and Portugal came to a goalless draw Saturday in Brussels, in a friendly match in preparation for the imminent World Cup in Russia.

The European champion could not count on Cristiano Ronaldo in the match and such Belgians as Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku or Kevin de Bruyne did not shine.