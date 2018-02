Eibar's players celebrate during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Leganes and Eibar at the Butarque stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

Eibar's players Jose Angel Valdes (L) and Marko Dmitrovic (R) celebrate their victory after the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Leganes and Eibar at the Butarque stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Victor Lerena

Leganes' Nordin Amrabat (L) and Eibar's Jose Angel Valdes (R) in action during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match at the Butarque stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

A last-minute goal by Ivan Ramis allowed Eibar to gain three points against Leganes on Saturday in a tight match that was on the point of being irrelevant.

The first half of the match was sluggish, as the ball spent much of its time in the air from header to header. Only Eibar's Orellana and Leganes's Ruben Perez showed any signs of boldness.