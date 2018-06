Former Argentine international Diego Maradona shows England's ticket during the Final Draw for the 2018 World Cup at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, 01 December 2017. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Brazilian former soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, speaks during the World Economic Forum for Latin America in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 14 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

World Cup tournaments have always been stages for soccer's greatest players to cement their legacies.

Pele became a living legend on June 21, 1970, when Brazil defeated Italy 4-1 in the 1970 World Cup final at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and he established himself as the only player to win soccer's premier event three times.