Juventus' Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a one-match-ban in the UEFA Champions League following the straight red card he was shown in the first match of the Group Stage, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body announced Thursday.

Ronaldo was tossed in the 29th minute, after receiving his first red card in 154 Champions League appearances for a tug on Jeison Murillo's hair as Valencia's defender lay on the ground following a collision.