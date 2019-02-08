At least 10 people have died after a fire ripped through sporting facilities belonging to Rio de Janeiro-based Brazilian soccer club Flamengo, officials said Friday.

According to the city's fire department, the blaze injured three others, two seriously, when it engulfed parts of the Ninho do Urubu ("Vulture's Nest") training ground and youth team headquarters in western Rio de Janeiro, including a lodging center for the club's young players, and is the alma mater of world talents such as Real Madrid's prodigal forward Vinicius Jnr.