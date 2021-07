Brazil's Neymar Jr. (C) in action against Chile's Mauricio Isla (L) and Gary Medel (R), during the Copa America 2021 quarterfinals soccer match at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 02 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus (L) is sent off by Argentine referee Patricio Loustau, during the Copa America 2021 quarterfinals soccer match against Chile at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 02 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Brazil's players celebrate after scoring against Chile, during the Copa America 2021 quarterfinals soccer match at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 02 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Brazil, with a player less for almost the entire second half, overcame a resolute Chile 1-0 on Friday and entered the semifinals of the Copa America.

Lucas Paqueta struck immediately after half time to take the hosts ahead 1-0, but Gabriel Jesus was sent off just a couple of minutes later, putting the tournament favorites on the back foot.